13 photos of runners setting off in Newcastle

13 photos from the Great North Run as runners leave Newcastle

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST

Participants headed to Newcastle this morning to take on the 13.1 mile route which finishes in South Shields.

Around 60,000 runners have entered the event this year, many for the very first time.

Take a look at the photo gallery to see runners at the start of the run.

