13 reader photos of iconic South Shields landmark The Groyne

Photos of The Groyne in South Shields sent in by Gazette readers.

South Shields is well known for its wonderful coastline and one of the most popular landmarks which can bee seen along the coastline is the Herd Groyne Lighthouse.

The Victorian lighthouse was built in 1882 before the North and South piers were constructed, and was first used on October 30, of the same year.

It is 13 metres high and still acts as a navigational aid today, guiding ships in and out of the Tyne from up to 13 miles away. The lighthouse is also one of just a few in this country that has an operational fog bell.

Although there is no inside access to the lighthouse the landmark has become a popular photographing point.

Take a look at our gallery of The Groyne photos sent in by readers.

1 . The Groyne in all its glory Credit: Peace Drone Photo Sales

2 . moonlight glow shot over The Groyne Credit: SLC Photography Photo Sales