15 amazing photos of Hebburn Cemetery's poppy display to mark Remembrance Day

Volunteers of Friends of Hebburn Cemetery have come together to decorate the grounds in poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Over 25,000 poppies are on display in the cemetery which have been made all year round.

Some of the youngest volunteers include children from NurseryTime in Hebburn who work with the Friends group on a number of projects and the oldest volunteer making poppies included a 93-year-old.

The Remembrance Day service for Hebburn this Sunday is as follows:

9.45am: Parade assembles at Hebburn Central before marching to St John's Church for a service at 10.15am.

Parade reforms at 10.40am and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at HMS Kelly Grave.

The Deputy Mayor will lay a wreath alongside other organisations and individuals including Deputy Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Adam Serfontein.

1 . Hebburn Cemetery Remembrance Display Volunteers have come together to display poppies all around the cemetery to mark Remembrance Day. Credit: John Stewart Photo Sales

