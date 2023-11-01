15 more spooky photos of South Tyneside residents dressed up for Halloween

More photos as residents across South Tyneside share their Halloween costumes.

Did you get in the spirit for Halloween? Perhaps you attended a Halloween party or took the kids out trick or treating.

Whether you dressed up as something scary, funny or something subtle Halloween really does bring out the best fancy dress ideas.

We asked our readers to send in their photos of Halloween costumes and they didn't disappoint.

Here are just some of the photos sent in. Can you spot yourself?

1 . Cutest pumpkin in the patch Freya, 10 months enjoying her first Halloween in a pumpkin Credit: Charlene Lamond Photo Sales

2 . The Joker Finely aged five dresses as The Joker Credit: Michelle Allan Photo Sales

3 . A terrifying trio These children are ready to scare for Halloween Credit: Charlotte Porter Photo Sales