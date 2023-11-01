News you can trust since 1849
15 more spooky photos of South Tyneside residents dressed up for Halloween

More photos as residents across South Tyneside share their Halloween costumes.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

Did you get in the spirit for Halloween? Perhaps you attended a Halloween party or took the kids out trick or treating.

Whether you dressed up as something scary, funny or something subtle Halloween really does bring out the best fancy dress ideas.

We asked our readers to send in their photos of Halloween costumes and they didn't disappoint.

Here are just some of the photos sent in. Can you spot yourself?

Freya, 10 months enjoying her first Halloween in a pumpkin Credit: Charlene Lamond

1. Cutest pumpkin in the patch

Freya, 10 months enjoying her first Halloween in a pumpkin Credit: Charlene Lamond

Finely aged five dresses as The Joker Credit: Michelle Allan

2. The Joker

Finely aged five dresses as The Joker Credit: Michelle Allan

These children are ready to scare for Halloween Credit: Charlotte Porter

3. A terrifying trio

These children are ready to scare for Halloween Credit: Charlotte Porter

A set of scary souls Credit: Terri Lea Robson

4. Time to fright

A set of scary souls Credit: Terri Lea Robson

