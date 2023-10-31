Albion Gin & Ale House owners ‘heartbroken’ over Jarrow pub fire in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out to the Albion Gin & Ale House just after 2.45am on Tuesday, October 31.

The pub, on Walter Street in Jarrow, was “significantly ablaze” by the time that fire crews arrived and at the height of the fire, TWFRS has confirmed that more than 30 firefighters were on hand to try and bring it under control.

The owners of the pub have taken to social media to speak of their devastation at the blaze and confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The aftermath of the fire at the Albion Gin & Ale House in Jarrow.

A Facebook post said: “As everyone may be aware a fire broke out at the Gin and Ale House in the early hours of this morning.

“Luckily no one was hurt during this incident but we are all absolutely heartbroken.

“As you all know we are a more than just a pub, we are a family and will keep you all updated with the outcome of this devastating situation.”

A witness said that it took firefighters around two hours to get the blaze under control. Photo: Brian Ronald.

An investigation between Northumbria Police and TWFRS is already underway, with a police cordon remaining in place at the scene on Tuesday lunchtime.

A spokesperson for TWFRS said: “We can confirm that at 2:46am this morning (31st October) we were called to a fire at a pub in Jarrow.

“Upon three appliances arrival on Walter Street, the pub was significantly ablaze and needed additional firefighters to help battle the fire.

At the height of the blaze, more than 30 firefighters were stationed at the scene. Photo: Brian Ronald.

“At its height, eight appliances, 34 firefighters, and two officers were on scene to bring the blaze to an end.

“Thankfully there was not believed to be anyone in the building at the time of the fire.

“Enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing and a joint investigation with Northumbria Police is already underway.