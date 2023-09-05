15 photos of pupils heading back to school in South Tyneside

Can you spot your child in these back to school photos?

The academic year has started once again, much to many parents delight but not a happy occasion for all kids as they head back to school.

As always those summer holidays flew over and September sharp came round.

We received so many back to school photos which we'd loved seeing and wish your children a happy school year.

Take a look at our gallery to see if you can spot your child.

READ MORE: South Tyneside weather: When will temperatures peak this week?Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Back to school Amelia Robe is ready to head back to school Credit: Graeme Robe Photo Sales

2 . Smiles all round Leon and Mila ready for their first day back at Jarrow Cross Credit: Sara Costella Photo Sales

3 . One happy girl ready for big school Elodie is ready for her first day of Reception Credit: Lea-Anne Rutherford Photo Sales

4 . A happy boy on his first day RJ gives a thumb up for his first day of school Credit: Keeley Leigh Photo Sales