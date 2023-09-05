News you can trust since 1849
15 photos of pupils heading back to school in South Tyneside

Can you spot your child in these back to school photos?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST

The academic year has started once again, much to many parents delight but not a happy occasion for all kids as they head back to school.

As always those summer holidays flew over and September sharp came round.

We received so many back to school photos which we'd loved seeing and wish your children a happy school year.

Take a look at our gallery to see if you can spot your child.

READ MORE: South Tyneside weather: When will temperatures peak this week?

Amelia Robe is ready to head back to school Credit: Graeme Robe

1. Back to school

Leon and Mila ready for their first day back at Jarrow Cross Credit: Sara Costella

Leon and Mila ready for their first day back at Jarrow Cross Credit: Sara Costella

2. Smiles all round

Elodie is ready for her first day of Reception Credit: Lea-Anne Rutherford

Elodie is ready for her first day of Reception Credit: Lea-Anne Rutherford

3. One happy girl ready for big school

RJ gives a thumb up for his first day of school Credit: Keeley Leigh

RJ gives a thumb up for his first day of school Credit: Keeley Leigh

4. A happy boy on his first day

RJ gives a thumb up for his first day of school Credit: Keeley Leigh

