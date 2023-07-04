News you can trust since 1849
15 photos from life back in South Tyneside in 2003

15 photos to bring back memories of life in South Tyneside in 2003. Has it really been 20 years?

It's hard to believe it's been two decades since 2003 but somehow 20 years has passed.

Let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit some photos from that year.

Do you spot yourself or someone you know or can you tell us more about the photos?

Happy times in Hebburn

The Victoria Kindergarten in 2003. Who do you recognise in this photo?

