15 photos from life back in South Tyneside in 2003

It's hard to believe it's been two decades since 2003 but somehow 20 years has passed.

Let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit some photos from that year.

Do you spot yourself or someone you know or can you tell us more about the photos?

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

READ MORE: Hebburn Helps shortlisted for National Diversity award

Undefined: gallery