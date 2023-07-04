Hailed as the Golden Globes of the diversity world, The National Diversity Awards will be hosted by world renowned broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding CBE.

She said: “I'm so looking forward to hosting these awards and giving everyone the chance to celebrate the substantial achievements of our fabulously diverse community across a whole range of industries, businesses and charities.

An astonishing 90,000 people nominated this year alone and the results are finally in for the National Diversity Awards (NDA), with 120 nominees being recognised for their various achievements nationwide.

Community organisations and role models from across the UK will head to the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September, 15 for the awards ceremony.

Co founders of Hebburn Helps Jo Durkin and Angie Comerford along with Alison Wilson will be attending the awards ceremony.

Jo Durkin , Angie Comerford and Alison Wilson said: "We are thrilled to announce that Hebburn Helps has been shortlisted for the prestigious National Diversity Awards. This recognition further highlights the dedicated efforts and remarkable impact that our organisation has made in promoting inclusivity and equality within our community.

"We are honoured to be among such esteemed nominees and remain committed to our mission of making a positive change and offering support to those in need.

"This nomination serves as a testament to the hard work and passion of our incredible team and the incredible network of volunteers and supporters who have wholeheartedly embraced our vision.

"We are truly grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing our journey towards a more diverse and inclusive society."

ITV News are also listed amongst a host of companies showcasing their support to recognising diverse talent, providing a platform to our unsung heroes.

Designed to highlight the country's most inspirational and selfless people, the NDA's continue to gain endorsements from high profile figures such as Sir Lenny Henry CBE and Graham Norton.

Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies and founder of the National Diversity Awards said: “These Awards aim to celebrate the unsung heroes who are changing perceptions and lives through their dedication and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Furthermore, they seek to inspire the next generation of diversity champions to be brave, stand up and make a difference to their communities.”