As today (11 April) marks National Pet Day we are celebrating the pets in our lives.

It is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the bond between humans and their beloved animal companions.

We asked South Tyneside residents to share their photos with us. We’ve been inundated with photos of dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and more.

Check out our gallery to see if you can spot your pet.

1 . These two dogs enjoying their time at the beach Credit: Toni Hildrew Photo Sales