South Shields Town Hall to be lit up blue in aid of the Charlie and Carter Foundation

South Shields Town Hall will be lit up blue this Saturday to mark the 13th birthday of Charlie Cookson of the Charlie and Carter Foundation.

Charlie was born on April 13, 2011 to parents Sarah and Chris but he had to endure regular hospital treatment for muscle and bone problems. Furthermore, he suffered from a blood disorder, which weakened his immune system.

As his family worried and continued to do everything they could to help him, Charlie continued to struggle. His eyes looked so tired, and this mystery progressive disease finally took its hold of this courageous little boy.

Charlie on his second birthday

Sarah and Christopher Cookson’s beloved Charlie passed away at 8.15pm on October 19, 2013 aged just two and a half.

As Saturday 13, April would have been Charlie's 13th birthday and to help celebrate his memory South Shields Town Hall will be lit blue.

Charlie was the inspiration and motivation for the charity and in the last 10 years The Charlie and Carter Foundation has financially supported 122 families who have had to endure similar experiences as Sarah and Chris, help keep Charlie's memory alive. Sarah Cookson, MBE, mother to Charlie and Carter said: " This is a really special birthday, Charlie turning 13 makes us think about what he would have been like as a teenager, what would he have been into and what would his personality be? Questions we will never have the answers to.

“South Shields means so much to myself and Chris and we will never forget how the town rallied round when we needed help with Charlie. To this date the town still supports his charity, the Charlie and Carter Foundation and we can't thank everyone enough.

“If you pass the Town Hall on Saturday and see it lit up blue, please blow a kiss into the sky and think of Charlie."