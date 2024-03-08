18 more photos of World Book Day celebrations in South Tyneside

Children and adults celebrating World Book Day in 18 photos.

As yesterday marked World Book Day every child across the country has a chance to pick up, read and enjoy books and storytelling.

The celebrations are back this year and children across South Tyneside have dressed up as their favourite characters.

From Disney Princesses to Where's Wally? children have had great fun dressing up for the day.

Here is our second batch of the brilliant pictures sent into the Gazette from families across the borough.

Credit: Lyndsey Armstrong

1. Eva dresses as The Hungry Caterpillar

Credit: Lyndsey Armstrong

Credit: Abbey Ward

2. Six-year-old Alannah as The Queen of Heart

Credit: Abbey Ward

Credit: Sasha Bell

3. Savannah in her Alice in Wonderland costume

Credit: Sasha Bell

Credit: Chloe Leigh Griffiths

4. Archie age one as The Hungry Caterpillar

Credit: Chloe Leigh Griffiths

