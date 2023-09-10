18 photos of Great North Run participants in South Shields

News you can trust since 1849
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Sep 2023
Participants headed to Newcastle this morning to take on the 13.1 mile route which finishes in South Shields.

Around 60,000 runners have entered the event this year, many for the very first time.

Take a look at the photo gallery to see runners heading down John Reid Road in South Shields

For more Great North Run information visit https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52068646

Related topics:South ShieldsGreat North Run