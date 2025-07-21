Sunday, July 20, saw crowds once again gather in South Shields’ Bents Park for the second Sunday Concert of 2025.

X Factor winner and Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward was the headline act for the afternoon - which also made up part of South Tyneside’s Pride celebrations.

There was support from Liberty X, South Shields’ own Penny Simpson, Shelley Stevens, Scooch, and the Future is Queer.

As usual, Bents Park was packed out as fans made the most of the music and pride celebrations.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.