Here’s 22 fantastic photos as crowds gathered in South Shields to see Jason Donovan

This year’s second Sunday Concert saw crowds descend on Bents Park, in South Shields, to watch Jason Donovan perform.

Sunday’s (July 21) concert was long overdue for many fans of the star as his show was cancelled in 2023 due to bad weather.

Jason was supported by local acts Sophie Gordon, Two Metres Apart and The Gaslighters on Sunday afternoon.

The next headline act to play Bents Park will be Sister Sledge, on July 28, as part of the Pride in South Tyneside summer concert.

The four Sunday Concerts will be rounded off with Haircut 100 taking to the stage on August 4.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.

1 . Headline act Jason Donovan put on a show for crowds in Bents Park on Sunday, July 21. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Duet Crowds were not left disappointed after Jason's South Tyneside show was cancelled in 2023. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Showing love This lady make sure to show her love for Jason Donovan. | National World Photo Sales