19 photos of fundraisers taking on Boxing Day dip in South Shields

Members of the public take to Littlehaven beach to take on Boxing Day dip.

Crowds gathered at Littlehaven beach in South Shields to take on the annual Boxing Day dip.

As well as a number of participants taking part there were spectators as well who'd come along to support their family and friends.

The Boxing Day Dip is a charity event where many of the swimmers are in fancy dress swim in the sea raising money for good causes.

Some of the outfits this year included Mario and Luigi, The Grinch, a mermaid and a pirate.

Check out the photos sent in by Steve Mcgrath.

