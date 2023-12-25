News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

20 incredible South Tyneside scenes sent in by readers in 2023

Photos from around South Tyneside sent in by readers during 2023.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 25th Dec 2023, 17:00 GMT

Back in June 2023 we launched our 'Good morning photo posts' which sees readers share their snaps from around South Tyneside to be feature on our 'Good morning' post on Facebook each day.

We've had so many photos sent in since then and it has been great to see readers get involved and sharing their incredible pictures.

From snowy scenes to stunning sunsets we've had pictures covering all kinds of weather.

We've put together a gallery featuring just a selection of readers photos.

Continue sending your photos to us in Facebook or via email [email protected]

READ MORE: Review: 'The Enchanted Snow Globe' was full of magic and laughter

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Credit: Holly Charlton

1. A stunning sunset in South Shields

Credit: Holly Charlton

Photo Sales
Credit: Derek Roy

2. Marsden Bay

Credit: Derek Roy

Photo Sales
Credit: Sean Connelly

3. A summer's day at Cleadon Hills

Credit: Sean Connelly

Photo Sales
Credit: Jean Dack

4. Autumn at St Paul's Church

Credit: Jean Dack

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside