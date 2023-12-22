'The Enchanted Slow Globe' has it all - fun, magic, excitement and laughter.

A magical Christmas show full of excitement and adventure for children is going down a storm at The Customs House, South Shields.

The show produced by Tree Stump Theatre founded by Eleanor Chaganis and Dale Jewitt tells the tale of best friends Gilly (Lucy Davis) and Boe (Andrew Dawson) who wish to embark on the 'Most perfect Winter Wonderland' adventure.

The two best friends embark upon an enchanted snow globe which can make even their wildest dreams come true.

As the 50-minute show is designed for children there was so much fun and excitement to keep kids occupied which was ideal for my two children aged one and three.

The Enchanted Snow Globe

From the minute the cast appeared on stage there wasn't a dull moment from the bubbly personalities of characters to the catchy jingles, every minute of the show was entertaining.

Whilst the show had plenty of comical moments, it also tells a great tale of friendship and imagination and with imagination anything is possible.

Not only do we see Gilly and Boe travel on an epic adventure but their ability to engage with the audience made us feel part of the show too.

Finishing the show with fake snow falling on the audience was the only way to end a magical adventure in the 'Most Perfect Winter Wonderland'.

It's a guarantee you will leave the show with a heart full of joy and festive cheer.

Whether you're a grownup or a child, the show has something for all to enjoy.