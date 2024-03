As today, Thursday 7 March marks World Book Day every child across the country has a chance to pick up, read and enjoy books and storytelling.

The celebrations are back this year and children across South Tyneside have dressed up as their favourite characters.

From Willy Wonka to Harry Potter, children have had great fun dressing up for the day.

Here is our first batch of the brilliant pictures sent into the Gazette from families across the borough.

READ MORE: Fire Service launches sign language training scheme for firefighters

1 . Leon and Zac age eight dress as Geordie icons Ant and Dec Credit: Sara Costella Photo Sales

2 . Mikey, age six dressed as Super Mario Credit: Kate Sanderson Photo Sales

3 . Staff at Sunshine Nursery in Boldon dressed up for World Book Day Credit: Lisa Leyden Photo Sales