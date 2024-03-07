Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are proud to announce the launch of a brand-new sign language training programme that will be available for its serving operational firefighters across the region.

Following a talk by firefighters from Newcastle Central Community Fire Station, the programme was inspired by young people from two Newcastle schools.

The Service will now enrol up to 600 operational firefighters to experience and complete the training programme as part of their personal development.

The interactive package, which includes an information guide, a 1-minute and 22 second video, is an important addition to their training.

Firefighter doing sign language

It will provide the firefighters with a means of gaining time-critical information from people at the scene of an incident - who can only communicate using sign language. This will increase the overall safety for firefighters and the general public.

Steven Walker, Watch Manager at Newcastle Central Community Fire Station, said: “As a serving firefighter, it has been a fascinating experience to be at the heart of creating this new sign language programme.

“The material will be an invaluable addition to our professional training as it could help save peoples’ lives, including firefighters and members of the public across Tyne and Wear.

“What makes this extra special is the involvement and input of young people from the local community.

“The knowledge and familiarisation of using sign language in our day-to-day jobs will have a direct impact on those individuals and their families, especially if we ever need to respond to an emergency situation in their area.”

The topics and themes of the sign language include:

Hello, do not worry.

Where is the fire?

How many people, where?

Wait here, stop, follow me.

Are you hurt? Bleeding, sore?

People, personal objects and locations, including: Mam, dad, grandparents, dog, cat, kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom, are also mentioned.

There has also been support and guidance during the creation of this sign language training package from Steve Graham, a former Station Manager with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who learnt sign language to communicate with his son.

The initial inspiration for the training programme arose when the crew from Red Watch delivered a presentation to the young people of Broadwood Primary School HIARP (Hearing Impairment Additionally Resourced Provision) and Jesmond Park Academy HIARP, aged between 4 and 12 years old, as part of their class project: People who help us.

One student asked: “What would happen if firefighters attended a house fire or a serious incident where young or old residents were deaf?”

This important point motivated the young students to make an in-house video, which communicated to firefighters 20 key phrases that would be essential during an emergency.