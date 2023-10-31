News you can trust since 1849
The dead has come to life Credit: Jules BrownThe dead has come to life Credit: Jules Brown
20 spooky photos of South Tyneside residents dressed up for Halloween

South Tyneside residents dressed as spooky characters for Halloween.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:14 GMT

It's officially Halloween which means it's time to get dressed in your best costume and embrace the holiday.

Whether you're going for something scary, funny or something subtle Halloween really does bring out the best fancy dress ideas.

We asked our readers to send in their photos of Halloween costumes and they didn't disappoint.

Here are just some of the photos sent in. Can you spot yourself?

Too cute to spook Credit: Emma Pearson

1. Vampire dogs

Too cute to spook Credit: Emma Pearson

All dressed up for Halloween Credit: Loren Nightingale

2. Halloween ready

All dressed up for Halloween Credit: Loren Nightingale

Mia age 9 as Wednesday Addams, Elijah age 8 and Pugsley Addams Credit: Sophie Danielle De Villiers

3. The Addams siblings

Mia age 9 as Wednesday Addams, Elijah age 8 and Pugsley Addams Credit: Sophie Danielle De Villiers

David Glynn age 3 as IT the clown Credit: Holly Glynn

4. IT

David Glynn age 3 as IT the clown Credit: Holly Glynn

