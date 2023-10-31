20 spooky photos of South Tyneside residents dressed up for Halloween

It's officially Halloween which means it's time to get dressed in your best costume and embrace the holiday.

Whether you're going for something scary, funny or something subtle Halloween really does bring out the best fancy dress ideas.

We asked our readers to send in their photos of Halloween costumes and they didn't disappoint.

Here are just some of the photos sent in. Can you spot yourself?

READ MORE: Jarrow football team celebrates as takeaway business sponsors them Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Vampire dogs Too cute to spook Credit: Emma Pearson Photo Sales

2 . Halloween ready All dressed up for Halloween Credit: Loren Nightingale Photo Sales

3 . The Addams siblings Mia age 9 as Wednesday Addams, Elijah age 8 and Pugsley Addams Credit: Sophie Danielle De Villiers Photo Sales