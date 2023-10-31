News you can trust since 1849
Jarrow football team shares delight as takeaway business sponsors squad

The team is delighted with the sponsor following a long wait.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:22 GMT- 2 min read
A Jarrow based football team is on cloud nine after securing a sponsor for the squad following a long wait.

Jarrow FC Panthers U9s were struggling to get a strip sponsor until takeaway business Mansa in Jarrow saved the day and became sponsors for the team, much to the club's delight.

The mixed squad play in the Russell Foster League on a Saturday morning and the County Durham League on a Sunday morning.

Jarrow FC Panthers U9s in their new kitsJarrow FC Panthers U9s in their new kits
Jarrow FC Panthers U9s in their new kits

Last season the team won both the league and cup but players were turning up to training in mix and match kits and coach Peter Kane believed the kids deserved to look the part and have matching kits.

The team were looking for a sponsor but struck no luck until one business agreed to be a sponsor.

He said: "We are a self-funded football club and rely on sponsors and fundraising to keep our little team going.

"We struggled for funding and that’s where Mansa takeaway stepped in and kindly offered to help fund these kits, and now looking brilliant together. "We are just wanting to say a massive thank you to Mansa takeaway in jarrow for providing us with a fantastic training kit.

The kids and parents are thrilled about the new kits and the sponsorship is helping to promote both the football team and the takeaway business.

