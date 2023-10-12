21 famous people who were born in South Shields
Do you recognise any of these famous faces?
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Shields is home to a lot of famous faces but could you name them all?
Whilst this list is far from definitive here all 21 people who were born in South Shields.
Some of famous faces include singers, actors and a writer to name but a new.
Have a look through and see you recognise.
READ MORE: South Shields Football Club offer free matchday health checksRead South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.