21 famous people who were born in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields is home to a lot of famous faces but could you name them all?

Whilst this list is far from definitive here all 21 people who were born in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of famous faces include singers, actors and a writer to name but a new.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a look through and see you recognise.