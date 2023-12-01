News you can trust since 1849
21 photos of South Tyneside residents enjoying a snow day

Residents across South Tyneside enjoying a snow day in photos.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT

December 1 has been marked in true Christmas fashion with the arrival of snow.

People across South Tyneside awoke to the sight of snow this morning.

Whilst the snow is set to cause problems on the roads and dipping temperatures, it makes Christmas more magical when there's snow on the ground.

We asked our readers to send in photos of their snow days. We were inundated of pictures of snowmen, sledges and dogs enjoying the snow.

Check out the gallery below of the snowy snaps.

Credit: Samantha Clayton

1. Grayson enjoying his first snow day

Credit: Samantha Clayton

Credit: Steven Porter

2. Enjoying a sledge ride to school

Credit: Steven Porter

Credit: Suzanne Boyle

3. Time to play in the snow

Credit: Suzanne Boyle

Credit: Jade Louise Coleman

4. Happy snow day

Credit: Jade Louise Coleman

Related topics:ChristmasSnowfallSouth Tyneside