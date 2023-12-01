21 photos of South Tyneside residents enjoying a snow day

December 1 has been marked in true Christmas fashion with the arrival of snow.

People across South Tyneside awoke to the sight of snow this morning.

Whilst the snow is set to cause problems on the roads and dipping temperatures, it makes Christmas more magical when there's snow on the ground.

We asked our readers to send in photos of their snow days. We were inundated of pictures of snowmen, sledges and dogs enjoying the snow.

Check out the gallery below of the snowy snaps.

READ MORE: Police appeal for help to find a woman following an assault in a shop Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Grayson enjoying his first snow day Credit: Samantha Clayton Photo Sales

2 . Enjoying a sledge ride to school Credit: Steven Porter Photo Sales