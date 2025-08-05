25 great photos as crowds gathered in South Shields for the final 2025 Sunday Concert

The 2025 run of Sunday Concerts in South Shields’ Bents Park came to its conclusion on Sunday, August 3.

Bjorn Again closed out this year’s concerts, which have seen Sonny Tennet, Shayne Ward, and Nik Kershaw all headline in recent weeks.

Girl Aloud’s Nadine Coyle, Hels Pattison and Voices of Virtue were all on the final bill for the last Sunday in Bents Park.

As per usual, crowds gathered on the South Shields seafront to enjoy one last afternoon of music and entertainment.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know.