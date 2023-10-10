News you can trust since 1849
7 streets in Jarrow readers voted the worst for parking

Readers have their say on what they think the worst streets are for finding a parking space in Jarrow.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST

Parking is a topical issue for many, whether you struggle to get parked at your workplace, to go shopping or even outside your own home.

Many of us have had our own parking problems at some point but for many it's a daily occurrence.

With an ever-growing population and more vehicles on the road some streets are just a no go when it comes to parking.

We asked readers what they thought the worst streets in Jarrow are for parking and here are the eight most voted streets.

Do you agree?

Residents had a problem with this street due to a number of work vans in the street

1. Lulworth Avenue, Low Simonside

Residents had a problem with this street due to a number of work vans in the street

Readers said this street was difficult when it came to find a parking space

2. Harold Street

Readers said this street was difficult when it came to find a parking space

This street is tricky for parking due to a school being at the end of the street

3. Arran Drive

This street is tricky for parking due to a school being at the end of the street

Readers said this street was one of the worst for parking

4. Croft Terrace

Readers said this street was one of the worst for parking

