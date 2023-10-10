Readers have their say on what they think the worst streets are for finding a parking space in Jarrow.

Parking is a topical issue for many, whether you struggle to get parked at your workplace, to go shopping or even outside your own home.

Many of us have had our own parking problems at some point but for many it's a daily occurrence.

With an ever-growing population and more vehicles on the road some streets are just a no go when it comes to parking.

We asked readers what they thought the worst streets in Jarrow are for parking and here are the eight most voted streets.

Do you agree?

