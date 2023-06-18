70 years of Dicksons: 7 photos of the North East butchers through the years
Dicksons was founded in South Shields in 1953.
Today (Sunday, June 18) Dicksons Butchers celebrates their 70 year anniversary.
The family run butchers was founded in 1953, by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson. It is now one of the most-loved North East food retailers, supplying local residents with delicious and traditional savoury treats.
To mark the occasion, Dicksons released a limited edition anniversary pie, made up of North East favourites ham and pease pudding.
In this gallery, we take a look at Dicksons past and present, to commemorate their 70th anniversary.
