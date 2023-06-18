News you can trust since 1849
70 years of Dicksons: 7 photos of the North East butchers through the years

Dicksons was founded in South Shields in 1953.

By Holly Allton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

Today (Sunday, June 18) Dicksons Butchers celebrates their 70 year anniversary.

The family run butchers was founded in 1953, by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson. It is now one of the most-loved North East food retailers, supplying local residents with delicious and traditional savoury treats.

To mark the occasion, Dicksons released a limited edition anniversary pie, made up of North East favourites ham and pease pudding. 

In this gallery, we take a look at Dicksons past and present, to commemorate their 70th anniversary.

Staff at Dicksons working hard to provide food to the North East in 1973.

1. 1973

Staff at Dicksons working hard to provide food to the North East in 1973.

Another flashback to a time past, as Dicksons staff and customers are photographed in 1976.

2. 1976

Another flashback to a time past, as Dicksons staff and customers are photographed in 1976.

Staff at Dicksons Middlefields Kevin Shaw and Tum Hogg alongside a heart display for Valentine's Day 2010.

3. 2010

Staff at Dicksons Middlefields Kevin Shaw and Tum Hogg alongside a heart display for Valentine's Day 2010.

Inside Dicksons factory in 2013.

4. 2013

Inside Dicksons factory in 2013.

