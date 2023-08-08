8 photos of life in Boldon in the 1990s - can you spot someone you know?

It's time to take a trip down memory lane as we look at life in the 1990s in Boldon.

It's hard to believe the 90s were three decades ago and it's clear to see from the photophotoset how fashion has changed over time.

Take a look at our photo gallery to see if you spot someone you know.

1 . A big day for these West Boldon students The sport and achievement winners at West Boldon Primary School annual presentation awards in 1991. Are you pictured? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Brilliant in Boldon Stars of the football pitch at Boldon School in 1992,. Back left to right are: Terry Lynn, Lee Johnson, Glen Walton, Oliver Doughwaite, Craig Stevenson, Michael McCloughan, Mark Harris. Front left to right: Mark Hutchinson, Chris Holmes, Kenneth Shipps, Owen Peterson, David Atkinson, Craig Stoker, Ian Stephenson. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . A big donation Members of the Boldon branch of the Womens' Royal Voluntary Service handed over almost £1,000 for a ECG machine in August 1994. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Healthy food at Boldon Comprehensive Boldon Comprehensive pupils were pictured with their healthy display of fruit and vegetables. Are you pictured and can you tell us more about this photocall? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

