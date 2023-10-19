9 more photos of South Tyneside homes decorated for Halloween

Are these Halloween decorations getting you in the spirit for the spooky season?

With Halloween just around the corner, many houses have started putting up the decorations to celebrate the spooky holiday.

We asked our readers to share photos of their homes decorated for Halloween and the photos did not disappoint.

Take a look through our gallery to see some spooky set ups.

Do you go all out when it comes to decorating the house for Halloween?

READ MORE: The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Halloween decorations around South Tyneside Halloween decorations around South Tyneside Photo Sales

2 . Happy Halloween! This tree certainly gives off Halloween vibes Credit: Karima Jane Photo Sales

3 . Spook-tacular Halloween tree We love the idea of this Halloween tree Photo Sales