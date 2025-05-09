Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside-born actor’s film about his abusive past is nearing completion.

George Heron, who grew up on Wenlock Road, has revealed that work on his film, which tells the story of his life in the1970s, is coming to an end - with the feature almost ready for audiences.

Three years ago, George was encouraged by some TV colleagues to write a screenplay on the same story.

The story detail how George grew up in a hostile environment but escaped the abuse when he left to join the Royal Navy, aged 16.

For most of his young life, he was told repeatedly by his parents and school teachers that he would amount to nothing but he wanted to prove them all wrong.

A still from the upcoming film, Wenlock Road. | Other 3rd Party

Having spent ten years in the Royal Navy, he then went on to work for Northumbria Police for 25 years.

After retiring, George looked to his creative side and now spends his time script writing and acting, having being involved in both stage and TV productions, including ITV dramas Vera and The Bay.

Rather than go through a production house, George opted to reach out to his local acting club, Stage Right Newcastle, which is based in the Little Theatre Cleadon to help bring the film to life.

Filming on Wenlock Road started in early 2024 and continued right throughout the year. By the end of January 2025, 90% of the film had been secured.

Locations across the North East have been used for filming, including the Tanfield, Weardale and Wensleydale Railways, a house on the grounds of Ramside Hall, as well as many locations here in the borough like the Lawe Top, Simonside, Tyne Dock, and more.

The last scenes were captured in the lanes surrounding Wenlock Road on Friday, May 9.

George has explained to the Shields Gazette how it has felt replaying moments of his childhood, especially in the locations where the incidents actually took place.

George Heron. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “For me, capturing moments from my childhood has been a mixed bag of emotion.

“Reliving some of the events in the actual place where they took place over 50 years ago has been harrowing at times, but also cathartic and refreshing.

“All of the actors involved in the making of this amazing story have taken the journey with me and with a wonderful sound track to run alongside it, the film will take the audience on that same journey of of a boy who began his life as a bit of an underdog.”

George’s film has had a very limited budget and he has paid tribute to Trustmark Roofing & Building who have donated towards costs and equipment.

A release date is yet to be confirmed but the premiere is set to take place at The Customs House in the coming months.

You can find out more about Wenlock Road and its cast by visiting: https://www.wenlockroad.info/.

