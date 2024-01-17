George Heron's new film based in South Shields will look at his abusive past.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields born actor is ready to take his life of growing up with abusive parents and transform it into a film.

George Heron, 62 who grew up in Wenlock Road, Simonside, South Shields is currently in the works of producing a film which tells his story of life in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film titled 'Wenlock Road' focuses on the abuse George suffered from his parents who both worked on the railway in South Shields.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

George Heron

The story shows how George grows up in a hostile environment but escapes the abuse when he leaves to join the Royal Navy aged 16. For most of his young life George was told repeatedly by his parents and school teachers that he would amount to nothing. George however wanted to prove them all wrong.

George spent 10 years in the Royal Navy and then went on to work for Northumbria Police for 25 years.

George in his Navy days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After retiring from the service George dived into his creative side and now spends time scrip writing and acting being involved in both stage and TV productions including ITV dramas Vera and The Bay.

​Most of the film will take place around South Shields with the use of Tanfield Railway to mimic his parents days on the railways.

George said: "The story is not so much about a ‘boy abused’ more a ‘Boy does Good’, that’s the story I want to tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The film will be shot in black and white to give it a gritty feel and the only scene to be filmed in colour will be the dramatic end scene which sees me visit my parents graves in present day to ask them about the abuse."

"In this film I play play my father, the abuser which is ironic and it will be a challenge for me." The cast and production crew all come from the adult drama club based at The Little Theatre in Cleadon. Auditions are being held for children to play young George and his friend. George is expecting the film to be released by the end of September with a premier night to be held at The Customs House.