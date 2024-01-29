A group of army cadets march over 13 miles raising vitals funds for squadron
The cadets marched 13.5 miles to raise money for the squadron.
Over 40 Durham Army Cadets from A Company joined forces to complete a 13.5 mile march to raise money to support their squadron.
The cadets and adult volunteers walked from Jarrow to Seaburn and ended up walking an extra mile and half on top of the 12 miles they had planned.
The sponsored walk saw the cadets raise a total of £2180.87 for their cause.
Vicky Kirk, Cadet Force Adult Volunteer attended the walk where she helped lead the cadets throughout the route.
She said: "The walk went very well with high spirits throughout. We had 44 cadets that completed the walk.
"The money we raised will go to cadets based in Blaydon, Gateshead, Hebburn, Jarrow, South Shields and Seaburn with hardship so we can provide resources and and materials to teach kids of all different backgrounds and ensure they get the most they can and make sure none miss out."
Any further donations to the cause can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donna-davey-3 The Durham Army Cadets is made up With over 700 cadets aged 12-18 and 200 adults across the North East.
Being part of the cadet force gives youngsters a great opportunity to gain important life skills such as first aid, becoming more self sufficient and improving their confidence.
To find out more the Durham Army Cadets visit https://armycadets.com/county/durham-acf/
