A group of young women from charity Bright Futures from various backgrounds and experiences have come together to create an uplifting and powerful song about female mental health; with the support and funding from the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

The song, titled “You Need Someone,” aims to inspire and uplift young women and girls of all ages by promoting self-confidence, resilience, and unity whilst raising awareness about the unique challenges young women face.

The group, worked in partnership with local CIC ‘Into the Spotlight’ who are a community music and arts group based in South Shields.

The young women hope that their music will resonate with a wider audience and spark conversations about the importance of empowering women today.

The girls from Bright Futures who have created the song

With group member Eva, 13, sharing she hoped the song would “make a difference and help people”.

The idea for the song was born out of a shared desire among the group of young women to use their musical talents to advocate for female empowerment.

Drawing from their own personal experiences and struggles, the 6 young women poured their emotions and aspirations into the lyrics, creating a message that celebrates the strength and resilience of women.

Ava, 15 shared she hoped the song would “help people who felt alone”.

Project Worker Hannah Woodward shared the group motivation behind the song, said: “We wanted to create something that not only resonates with women who are going through similar challenges but also serves as a reminder that they are not alone in their journey.

"Music has the power to heal and uplift, and we hope that our song can be a source of strength for those who listen to it.”

The young women behind “You Need Someone” are passionate about making a positive impact on their community.

They plan to use their song as a platform to raise awareness about issues affecting women and girls, such as gender equality, body positivity, and overcoming adversity.

Additionally, they hope to inspire other young women to pursue their passions fearlessly and unapologetically.

By sharing their own stories through music, the group aims to foster a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels empowered to embrace their true selves.