The Word in South Shields has launched a new exhibition 'Brick Wonders' which features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world.

Beginning with the wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from around the world.

Brick Wonders takes visitors from an Egyptian pyramid to the Grand Canyon, to Old London Bridge and everyday marvels we forget to wonder at, such as broadcasting and the Internet. An installation of The Great Barrier Reef, is a highlight to the exhibition, complete with LEGO® brick recreations of everything from corals and sponges to sea turtles and reef-dwelling fish including blue tangs, angel fish and a ray.

As part of the display there are some South Tyneside landmarks made out of LEGO including Souter Lighthouse and The Herd Groyne Lighthouse.

Step outside the exhibition space and head over to our Brick Workshop where you can get creative and build your own brick wonders using LEGO bricks.

The free exhibition is on display until Sunday, 14 April.

Take a look at these photos from the exhibition.