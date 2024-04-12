A look back at life in Boldon in 11 photos from 2004

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today’s trip of memory lane takes us back to 2004 as we see what was going on Boldon that year.

It is hard to believe 2004 was two decades ago but with a look back at these photos it will feel like it was only yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Boldon School’s winning cross country team to Boldon Library celebrating its 40th birthday there was plenty to remember living in Boldon in 2004.

Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.