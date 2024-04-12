A look back at life in Boldon in 11 photos from 2004

What life in Boldon looked like 20 years ago.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Today’s trip of memory lane takes us back to 2004 as we see what was going on Boldon that year.

It is hard to believe 2004 was two decades ago but with a look back at these photos it will feel like it was only yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Boldon School’s winning cross country team to Boldon Library celebrating its 40th birthday there was plenty to remember living in Boldon in 2004.

Take a look at our gallery and see who you can spot.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters to receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts

READ MORE: 17 more photos of pet owners celebrating National Pet Day

Related topics:BoldonMemories