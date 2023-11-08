A look back at South Shields' Remembrance Sunday Parade in 2022
Pictures of Remembrance Day is South Shields in 2022.
With Remembrance Sunday taking place this weekend, here is a look back at the parade in South Shields last year.
Residents across the town came together to pay tribute to the nation's armed services past and present.
The parade left South Shields Town Hall as it marched along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for a service.
A number of services will take place across South Tyneside over the weekend. To find out more visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/20425/South-Tyneside-Remembrance-Services
