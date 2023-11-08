A look back at South Shields' Remembrance Sunday Parade in 2022

Pictures of Remembrance Day is South Shields in 2022.

With Remembrance Sunday taking place this weekend, here is a look back at the parade in South Shields last year.

Residents across the town came together to pay tribute to the nation's armed services past and present.

The parade left South Shields Town Hall as it marched along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for a service.

A number of services will take place across South Tyneside over the weekend. To find out more visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/20425/South-Tyneside-Remembrance-Services

1 . Untitled design (52).jpg Remembrance Sunday 2022 in South Shields.

2 . Rememberance Parade 2022 152.jpg Sylvia Phillips, aged 103, and Maurice Pattisson, aged 102, at the Remembrance Sunday commemorations in South Shields. Picture by Fiona Nicholl of Purple Pomegranate Photography Studios.

3 . Remembrance Sunday in South Tyneside Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service at Westoe Cenotaph, South Shields, with the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Pat Hay, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Tyne and Wear Wing Commander David L Harris. Photo: Tim Richardson

4 . Remembrance Sunday in South Tyneside Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service at Westoe Cenotaph, South Shields, with the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Pat Hay, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Tyne and Wear Wing Commander David L Harris. Photo: Tim Richardson