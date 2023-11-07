The crocheted post boxes toppers are loved by residents across the town.

A Hebburn woman has brought joy to the community as her crocheted post box toppers are the talk of the town.

Sarah Davison has been crocheting for 10 years making gifts for family, friends and neighbours but a year ago decided to take her crocheting to the next level making a topper for a post box.

After asking if she could make a topper for the post box on Station Road in Hebburn, Sarah was thrilled when she was granted permission and made a Christmas themed topper to celebrate the festive season.

Since then Sarah has made several post box toppers including a Peter Rabbit one for Easter and a crown jewel one to mark the King's Coronation.

King's Coronation post box topper

Sadly both of these toppers were stolen and one occasion damaged but thanks to help from the community they were returned.

Sarah's latest topper is Disney themed which one again has captured the hearts of the community.

Sarah chose this theme to mark 100 years of Disney and has spent five months making it.

Well known characters including Mary Poppins, Snow White and The Seven Dwarves and Pinocchio can be seen on the topper.

Disney themed post box topper

"She said: I couldn't stop adding characters to it. This is my favourite as it is fun and colourful.

"I have had so many kind comments and even pictures sent to me of family members taken next to the topper.

Easter themed post box topper

"I couldn't be more pleased with the responses from all the lovely people who have taken the time to look at the toppers."

Sarah loves to see the smiles on faces of children of adults when they see her toppers and is often sent pictures of people posing next to them.

She hopes to make more post box toppers in the future.