A month of free music to begin this weekend at the South Shields’ Bents Park

The first summer concert will take place this Sunday, with The Vamps taking to the stage.

By Holly Allton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

It is finally time for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year in South Tyneside, as the annual summer concerts held in the Bents Park kick off this Sunday, July 9.

The four week event will begin with The Vamps taking to the stage this weekend, with support from TikTok star Henry Moodie. South Shields artists The Waiters and Lauren Amour will also perform on the day.

The following week, Sunday, July 16 will see Australian superstar Jason Donavon headline the concert, with the support from local talented artists, Two Metres Apart, Drum Young and Sophie Gordon.

On Sunday, July 23 Australia ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again will perform, the local support will come from Discography and Shelley Stevens.

The final concert will be headlined by Boyzlife, a duo made up of former Boyzone member Keith Duffy and former Westlife member Brian McFadden. The final local talent support acts will be The Moobs and Sound Cartel.

Although the concerts are free to attend, priority plus tickets are available for £6 which will include earlier entry and access to dedicated bars and toilets.

Gates will open at noon for priority plus ticket holders, with general entry from 12.45pm. The first performance will begin at around 1.10pm.

The summer concerts are part of the This Is South Tyneside Festival 2023. Although some of the events part of the programme have now passed, residents and visitors can still enjoy plenty of entertainment, including Kids Fun Fest and Summer Parks Entertainment through August, and other events which will conclude in September. To view the full programme of events, please visit the festival website.

