The festival will see the return of live music entertainment, and family friendly activities across South Tyneside, with preparations now well underway.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the hugely popular event will run from June to August, and it will once again be free.

The Summer Parade, one of the main highlights of the festival, will return on Saturday, July 1, with the local community lining the streets of South Shields to see the colourful carnival as it makes its way from South Shields Town Hall to Bents Park.

Proms in the Park in South Shields in 2022.

This year’s parade will have a coastal theme to coincide with 2023 being the ‘Year of the Coast’ and it will be delivered in partnership with The Cultural Spring.

On Sunday, July 2, there will be performances along Sandhaven seafront and promenade, plus the return of the Proms in the Park concert, with classical and contemporary music on display in Bents Park.

The open-air Sunday Concerts will also return to Bents Park in 2023 on each of the for consecutive weeks on July 9, 16, 23, and 30 – with acts to be announced soon.

Last year’s festival saw performances from Will Young, The South, Ella Henderson, Shalamar, The Fizz, and more.

Open air concerts will return to Bents Park in 2023.

Sandhaven’s open-air amphitheatre will host live music showcasing North East talent on Thursday and Saturday evenings from June 1 to 29 and this will be followed by a series of brass band performances on Sunday afternoons throughout June, July, and August.

Kids Fun Fest will return to provide children’s entertainment on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from August 1 to 24, as well as live music in the South Marine Park on Saturday afternoons from July to September.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: "Every year, the three-month summer festival is hugely popular event in the Borough’s calendar and attracts thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond.

“It has grown to become one of the biggest and best free festivals in the country, packed with live music from well-known acts and local performers and family friendly entertainment and activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

“We are so excited to be delivering all of the festival’s traditional elements including our legendary Sunday Concerts and the spectacular Summer Parade, which is a real celebration of community and civic pride and, this year, our fantastic coastline.

“We are urging people to save the dates for this year’s summer festival in their diary to ensure they don’t miss out on the superb programme of events we have lined up and to join us in making this year’s festival the best one yet. South Tyneside will be the place to be this summer.”