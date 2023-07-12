Tributes will be paid to Shuley Alam, founder and CEO of CREST (Compact for Race Equality in South Tyneside), on Saturday, July 15, as a Blue Plaque will be unveiled in her honour.

The Plaque will be unveiled by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe, at the Crest building in Fowler Street - with the ceremony taking place three years to the day she died in 2020 after losing her battle with cancer, aged 46.

The Mayor will be joined by Shuley’s family and local community as they pay tribute to the mum-of-three.

Shuley Alam.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony at the weekend, the Mayor said: “It will be a real honour to unveil this Blue Plaque in tribute to Shuley Alam.

“Shuley was loved by all who knew her and made a huge difference to the lives of so many South Tyneside residents.

“She campaigned for social justice and equality for women and her exceptional contribution to this cause has certainly shone through.

“She was an inspiration and will be remembered for the incredible legacy she left behind.”

Shuley came to England with her family aged only four and was educated in South Tyneside, where she dedicated her life to promoting race equality within the borough.

South Tyneside’s Blue Plaque scheme recognises people and places that have made a significant contribution to the Borough’s rich history, heritage and culture, with members of the public invited to nominate individuals, buildings or locations to be recognised for their importance.

The Plaque for Shuley is being funded by South Tyneside Council after a successfu nomination from Habib Rahman, a Newcastle councillor and the region’s first Muslim Bangladeshi Lord Mayor.

Cllr Rahman commented: “I am delighted to nominate the late Shuley Alam to be recognised with the Blue Plaque.

“From an early age Shuley demonstrated her abilities and willingness to bring about changes, tackling barriers, inequalities, and injustice.

“Difficulties that were all too common and familiar to people of Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds, especially women.

“Shuley joined Apna Ghar, a specialist centre that supports BAME women, as a volunteer, eventually joining the Management Committee, perhaps here realising the real challenge ahead.

“Shuley has left a huge legacy in South Shields in the shape of CREST, she has touched on many lives, inspired, and motivated many people.”

