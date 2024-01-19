Customers are urged to get involved in the campaign.

This January, Asda have teamed up with The Salvation Army to turn unwanted clothes into vital funds for the retailers Tickled Pink breast cancer charity appeal, which raises funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Clean clothing can be popped in a bag and dropped off into the pink Big Clothing Clear-Out collection trolley by the checkouts at Asda stores, with 60% of all proceeds being split between both breast cancer charities.

The donated items are either resold in the Salvation Army charity shops or sent for reuse or recycling.

Local stores taking part in the initiative include Boldon, South Shields and Washington.

Eve Batt, Community Champion at Asda Washington said: “The Big Clothing Clear-Out is a brilliant incentive for those who need to get rid of some clothes and aren’t sure where to take them. Now you can dispose of them in a sustainable way, while also contributing to a fantastic cause.

“Unwanted clothes can also be donated in the clothing banks in Asda car parks in selected stores, or through the George Take Back scheme where customers can get a 20% discount voucher once items have been donated.

The clothes donated via the Big Clothing Clear-Out collection trolleys and the Tickled Pink Clothing banks in Asda car parks are sorted by the Salvation Army, with Tickled Pink receiving a donation per kilogram. In 2023, Tickled Pink received over £700,000 from the Salvation Army through donations to the Tickled Pink clothing banks.

Customers can donate clothing through the George Take Back scheme by packing items up and dropping off at a drop-off location at Asda stores.

Customers will need to go to https://takeback.george.com/ to get a QR code to scan when dropping items off in store, and will then receive a 20% discount voucher once items have been donated.