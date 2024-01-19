Ann Walsh has been awarded an honorary fellowship by Cancer Research UK.

British Medal Empire winner Ann Walsh is celebrating her latest achievement being awarded a honorary fellowship by Cancer Research UK.

Since 2007 Ann has organised the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow event which takes at Monkton Stadium in July each year.

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer.

The Flame of Hope Awards are Cancer Research UK's annual awards that celebrate the achievements of outstanding volunteers who have given at least 15 years of service.

Since 2003, almost 2,000 awards have been presented to thank the committed individuals who give their time and energy to help beat cancer.

Ann said: "It's great just to be recognised for the work we do so I'm chuffed to be awarded a fellowship.

"So much work goes into the relay event and it isn't just a one day thing. As volunteers we work all year round organising and fundraising for the event."

This is the first time Ann has been awarded the fellowship but has previously won 'Fundraiser of the Year' by Cancer Research UK.

Over 700 nominations were made for the fellowship with Ann making the shortlist.

Ann will attend a special ceremony in Edinburgh in March to celebrate being awarded the honorary fellowship.