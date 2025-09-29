Between March 2024 and February 2025, over 5,000 domestic violence incidents were reported in South Tyneside, with children and young people present in nearly half of these cases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to this, Hebburn business owner Stacey Hegarty is offering a new support program aimed at helping young survivors through physical exercise and personal development.

Hegarty, founder of Dottir CIC and owner of the Dottir Wellbeing Centre in Hebburn, has previously supported 25 adult women affected by domestic abuse through strength and fitness sessions combined with mental health support. Now, her organisation is extending this approach to girls aged 14 to 16 with an eight-week “Strong Body, Strong Minds” program.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before retraining as a personal trainer, Hegarty worked as a counsellor for children and young people, often supporting those who had experienced or witnessed abuse. She said the impact on mental health was profound and hopes the new program will help young participants build resilience and find a safe space to express their feelings.

Each weekly session includes a 45-minute fitness workout followed by a 45-minute personal development discussion covering topics such as healthy relationships, recognising abuse, and managing emotions in creative ways.

Hegarty explained, “I want to give these young people the space to understand what they have experienced and provide them with tools to cope with the emotional challenges they may face.”

The adult program participants have reported significant benefits, particularly the chance to connect with others facing similar experiences. One participant said, “Being part of the group has helped massively, being able to talk about my trauma in a safe space. My confidence has improved as I know I am not alone and I have pride in the achievements I have made.”