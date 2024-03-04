News you can trust since 1849
A success for charity fundraiser night as almost £400 raised for crisis support team

The night saw over £300 raised for a South Tyneside charity.
Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:56 GMT
A charity fundraising night saw £366 raised for South Tyneside charity, The People's Angels.

The charity provide help and support to people in crisis within South Tyneside. They operate a charity shop on Boldon Lane, South Shields where funds raised helps to support the work they do.

The People's Angels specialise in supporting families in difficulty via referrals from Health Visitors, Social Workers, Professional Services and Community Groups.

South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe performing at the eventSouth Tyneside Mayor John McCabe performing at the event
South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe performing at the event

The charity night at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare was organised by Tom Compton.

He decided to host a fundraising night after receiving help from the charity and supports the work they do for the people of South Tyneside.

The event featured a night of live entertainment with a performance from 'Canny Radge', raffles, games and a DJ. South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe also put on a performance for the audience as he sang his own song and played guitar.

Tom said: "The overall night was a success. Emotional. Outstanding performers and a touch of comedy in between.

"I appreciate the patience of the staff too allowing us to do this."

The fundraiser night received a number of donations from local businesses including Lee's Bakers, Tony's Pet and Garden Supplies, Greggs Foundation, Craft Burger, Fisherman's Catch and more.

The People's Angels took to Facebook to thank Tom and Vicky Sharp for hosting the event and the funds raised for their cause.

