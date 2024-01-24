Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity fundraising night is being held to raise funds for South Tyneside charity, The People's Angels.

The charity provide help and support to people in crisis within South Tyneside. They operate a charity shop on Boldon Lane, South Shields where funds raised helps to support the work they do.

The People's Angels specialise in supporting families in difficulty via referrals from Health Visitors, Social Workers, Professional Services and Community Groups.

The charity event has been set up by Tom Compton who will also be performing on the night.

He said: "They helped me massively to be able to support myself with furniture and items when I needed it most due to a burglary.

"They continue to help others and this is a huge thank you as I give something back to our outstanding and well deserved and bring people together for an amazing cause."

The event will feature a night of live entertainment with a performance from 'Canny Radge', raffles, games and a DJ.

All funds raised at the event will go directly to The People's Angels.

The event takes place on Friday, 1 March at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare from 7pm until 11pm.

There is no charge for the event but the organiser is asking for a small donation on the night.