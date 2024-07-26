A well known South Shields town centre pub has been put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular South Shields pub has gone up for sale.

The Ship and Royal, on Ocean Road in South Shields town centre, has been brought to the property market by Everard Cole for offers in the region of £250,000.

The pub was recently bought earlier this year by Punch Pubs and Co after the previous owner, The Milton Three Pub Group, went into administration.

Another South Tyneside venue, The Black Bull, on Front Street in East Boldon, was also saved from closure as part of that deal.

However, just weeks after the future of the Ship and Royal was secured, it appears that its newest owner has put it on the market.

The Ship and Royal, on Ocean Road, in South Shields. | Google Maps

The property listing for the pub states: “The building is predominantly four storey, of brick construction with rendered elevations beneath multi-pitched tiled roof with flat roof over a single storey section around the frontage.

“There are dormer and bay windows to the front and side elevations.

“The building occupies the entire site and there is no external space. To the rear of the building is an alleyway used for bin storage and providing access to the rear of the building.

“The main trading area is located on the ground floor and providing seating for approximately 80 persons with a designated games area having pool playing area and dart throw being a multi section trading area over split levels.

“To the first floor there is a commercial catering kitchen and a former function room that are not currently used.”