Two popular South Tyneside pubs sold after owners went into administration
Two popular pubs in South Tyneside now have new owners after their parent company went into administration.
The Black Bull, on Front Street in East Boldon, and The Ship and Royal, on Ocean Road in South Shields, both went on the market earlier this year.
The Milton Three Pub Group announced that it had appointed administrators in November 2023 to sell a portfolio of 25 pubs across the North East and Yorkshire.
Of the 25 pubs, Punch Pubs and Co have acquired the 24 of them following the sale of The Milton Three Pub Group.
Avison Young and Watling Real Estate handled the sale of the portfolio, with the agent reporting that there was a high level of interest from a number of organisations.
Emma Turnbull, of Avison Young, said: “Interest exceeded our expectation which demonstrates that the market remains strong for the right pub product in, what is, considered to be a difficult trading environment.
“I look forward to following the progress of the pubs, many of which are local to me, as Punch gradually incorporate them into their portfolio whilst maintaining the management services of Queensway Advisory in the interim period.”
The sale attracted two rounds of competitive bids with Punch Pubs and Co being the successful bidder for 24 of them.
The Victoria, in Whitley Bay, was stripped out and sold to Amber Taverns - who have already started work on a full refurbishment of the venue.
The full list of pubs that went up for sale included:
- Black Bull, East Boldon.
- Black Bull, Morpeth.
- Britannia, Houghton-le-Spring.
- Cross Keys, Washington.
- The Crown, Wickham.
- Dirty Habit, Whitley Bay.
- Elephant, Ashington.
- Greens, Sunderland.
- Guide Post Inn, Springwell Village.
- Lambton Arms, Chester le Street.
- Lloyds Arms, Grimsby.
- Millstone Hotel, Gosforth.
- New Inn, Wetherby.
- Old Courthouse, Barnsley.
- Ox Inn, Oxhill.
- Porter Cottage, Sheffield.
- Prior, Sunderland.
- Priory, York.
- Red Lion, Wakefield.
- Ship & Royal, South Shields.
- Smiths Arms, Billingham.
- Sun Hotel, Shipley.
- The Victoria, Whitley Bay.
- Whistle Stop, Beeston.
- White Bear, Barnsley.