Accused denies South Shields Museum thefts with trial date set - but not until 2026
A man accused of stealing historical items from a museum faces trial in the year 2026.
Jonathon Coombe denies taking four pieces from South Shields Museum and Art Gallery in South Tyneside on August 27.
The missing items are a gold watch with chain, a gold football medal, a Coronation Hospital Fund medal and British Electric Traction Company cap badge.
At Newcastle Crown Court today Coombe, 45, of Roman Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft.
Judge Paul Sloan KC said his trial will start on June 18 2026.
Coombe was granted bail, with a condition not to enter the museum, in the meantime.
Museum bosses have described the articles as being of “great significance” and “irreplaceable".
Police previously said the items were taken when a Perspex display cabinet was broken into.
It was not revealed in court if the items have since been found.