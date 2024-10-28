Accused denies South Shields Museum thefts with trial date set - but not until 2026

By Karon Kelly
Published 28th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
The valuable exhibits that were stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.The valuable exhibits that were stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.
The valuable exhibits that were stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery. | Northumbria Police
Jonathon Coombe, 45, has pleaded not guilty to stealing valuable items from South Shields Museum. His trial is scheduled for June 2026.

A man accused of stealing historical items from a museum faces trial in the year 2026.

Jonathon Coombe denies taking four pieces from South Shields Museum and Art Gallery in South Tyneside on August 27.

The missing items are a gold watch with chain, a gold football medal, a Coronation Hospital Fund medal and British Electric Traction Company cap badge.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Coombe, 45, of Roman Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said his trial will start on June 18 2026.

Coombe was granted bail, with a condition not to enter the museum, in the meantime.

Museum bosses have described the articles as being of “great significance” and “irreplaceable".

Police previously said the items were taken when a Perspex display cabinet was broken into.

It was not revealed in court if the items have since been found.

