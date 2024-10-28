Accused denies South Shields Museum thefts with trial date set - but not until 2026

The valuable exhibits that were stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery. | Northumbria Police

Jonathon Coombe, 45, has pleaded not guilty to stealing valuable items from South Shields Museum. His trial is scheduled for June 2026.

A man accused of stealing historical items from a museum faces trial in the year 2026.

Jonathon Coombe denies taking four pieces from South Shields Museum and Art Gallery in South Tyneside on August 27.

The missing items are a gold watch with chain, a gold football medal, a Coronation Hospital Fund medal and British Electric Traction Company cap badge.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Coombe, 45, of Roman Road, Jarrow, South Tyneside, pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said his trial will start on June 18 2026.

Coombe was granted bail, with a condition not to enter the museum, in the meantime.

Museum bosses have described the articles as being of “great significance” and “irreplaceable".

Police previously said the items were taken when a Perspex display cabinet was broken into.

It was not revealed in court if the items have since been found.