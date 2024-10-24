South Shields attacker pestered partner then grabbed her by throat but avoids jail

Christopher Driver has avoided jail. | National World

Christopher Driver, 33, attacked his ex-partner in a shocking street incident but avoided jail time.

A brute who pestered his ex-partner then grabbed her by the throat during a shocking street attack has kept his freedom.

Christopher Driver had been told to keep away from the woman but turned up at her door in the early hours of the morning in August, intoxicated and asking to use the toilet.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was turned away but a couple of days later he called her a total of 26 times in less than 12 hours and launched a choking attack when he saw her in the street.

Driver, 33, of Grotto Road, South Shields, admitted stalking, assault and intentional strangulation.

In an impact statement, which was read in court, the victim, who was left sore, said she was left "looking over my shoulder".

Judge Carolyn Scott said the victim had been on her way to work when she saw Driver in the street and said: "You ran at her, took her to the ground, pushing her face to the ground.

"She was face down and you were on top of her. You grabbed her by the throat and were attempting to reach underneath and grab her phone. She ran into a garden."

The judge said the breakdown of a relationship can lead to heightened emotions but added that drinking and drugs do not help.

Driver, who has never been in trouble before, was sentenced to 50 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with programme, rehabilitation and alcohol abstinence requirements.

Judge Scott told him: "This is an opportunity to turn your life around."

Robin Patton, defending, has abided by curfew requirements while awaiting sentence and has stopped taking drink and drugs.

Mr Patton told the court the long relationship breakdown "still raw" when Driver committed the offences and added: "He's a hard working man, he has got a job and does not pose a risk."He has accepted his wrongdoing and is going to make amends."