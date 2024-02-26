Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A project to create extra parking for people paying their respects at South Shields Crematorium is getting underway.

Work has already taken place to strip out the old caretaker’s bungalow ahead of the building being demolished to make way for an additional 22 parking spaces at the site on John Reid Road.

The car park extension scheme aims to make it easier for crematorium visitors to park within the grounds while helping to alleviate parking issues in nearby residential areas and areas along the John Reid Road, particularly during larger funerals.

The second phase of demolition will commence next weekend (Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 March).

The improvement works have been scheduled to avoid disruption to funeral services.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “South Shields Crematorium provides an essential public service for local families at what can be an extremely difficult and distressing times in their lives.

“The building is used by more and more people and parking can be a problem, particularly during larger funerals.

“We hope that these extra parking spaces will make it easier for bereaved families and friends coming to pay tribute to their loved ones while alleviating some of the parking issues in surrounding streets and along the main road.”

The crematorium grounds currently has 57 on-site parking bays, including the provision of disabled bays.

The parking improvements come following an extension and improvement works to the crematorium chapel in 2022, to help cater for larger funerals. The cremators were also replaced during that time for more modern efficient models having reached the end of their lifespan.

The Crematorium grounds will remain open for visitors. However, car parking spaces will be limited for the duration of the works.