A South Shields teacher has said goodbye to her beloved pupils and staff as she retires following 37 years.

Lynn Nixon spent almost four decades caring for and teaching children at Biddick Hall Infants and Nursery School.

The 56-year-old has now retired from the role she loves and will be missed dearly by pupils, staff, and parents.

Describing what she's enjoyed most about her job, she said: "I've enjoyed watching the children develop through heir time with us in nursery and knowing most of them throughout their time in school. Also seeing them as young adults with their children later on in life."

Lynn Nixon with pupils from the school

"I will miss the children and my colleagues who I also class as friends."

Lynn who turns 57 in April plans to spend her retirement going on cruises and holiday and time with her grandchildren Isaac, Leo, Belle and Harry. Headteacher, Andrea Willis said: "Mrs Lynn Nixon retires from her role as a higher level teaching assistant after 37 years of commitment to Biddick Hall Infant and Nursery School.

"The impact of the work Mrs Nixon has done will be long remembered by pupils and families past and present. The whole school community will miss her very much and we wish her a long and happy retirement."